Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 9,400 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.11% of Etsy worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

