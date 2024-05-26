Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,789,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gartner by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,549 shares of company stock worth $13,142,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.04. 362,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.