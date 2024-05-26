Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.58% of NMI worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. 372,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,548. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

