Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Okta were worth $59,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Okta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 67,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,794,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. 1,432,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,753. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

