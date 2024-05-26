Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $17.14. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 204,578 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $26,927.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,125.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,390 shares of company stock worth $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

