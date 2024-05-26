Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $100,980.00 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Protara Therapeutics worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

