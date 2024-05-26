ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 133,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,106,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

