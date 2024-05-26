ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $306,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,643,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,856,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,773,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.02. 56,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $589.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $86.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

