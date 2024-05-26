ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,673. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

