ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,790,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of XSD traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,083. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $249.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

