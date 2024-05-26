ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.33. 5,500,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

