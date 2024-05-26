ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.88. 3,926,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,271. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.