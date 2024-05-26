ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 51 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TYL stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.05. 92,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,366. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $500.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $2,853,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,049 shares of company stock valued at $20,727,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

