ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 219,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,928,442 shares in the company, valued at $31,978,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,020 shares of company stock worth $1,013,279.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

AFB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,165. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

