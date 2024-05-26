Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Issued By Zacks Research

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Ameren stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.