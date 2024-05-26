Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lycos Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (CVE:LCX)

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lycos Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on Lycos Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE LCX opened at C$3.57 on Friday. Lycos Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.04 and a 52-week high of C$4.15. The company has a market cap of C$189.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lycos Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of C$24.75 million for the quarter.

