Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Splash Beverage Group, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 150.64%.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

SBEV stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -1.22. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Splash Beverage Group

(Get Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.