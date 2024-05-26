Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

LPLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $284.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $190.13 and a 52 week high of $284.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,681 shares of company stock worth $11,109,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

