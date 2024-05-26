Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lifted by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

FM opened at C$18.10 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.90.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

