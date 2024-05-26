Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.82.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.20.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock valued at $439,992. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

