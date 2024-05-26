Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 7.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $67,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.9 %

ODFL traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.12. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.