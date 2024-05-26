Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $46,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $261.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,810. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.50. The stock has a market cap of $392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

