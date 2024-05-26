Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 6.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.24% of NVR worth $52,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $246,031,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,045,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $14,136,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $24.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7,416.32. 13,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,899. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,737.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7,249.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

