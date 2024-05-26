Quilter Plc Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.11. 3,382,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,503. The company has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.37. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.