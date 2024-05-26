Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Repligen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 67.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Repligen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 0.4 %

RGEN traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $158.16. 362,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,536. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.67, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.32. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,296 shares of company stock worth $7,550,643. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

