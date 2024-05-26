Research Analysts Set Expectations for Target Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $145.23 on Friday. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.