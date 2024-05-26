Resolute Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Resolute Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Aurora Innovation accounts for 0.2% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,773,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.85. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,975,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,846. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

