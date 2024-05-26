Resolute Advisors LLC Has $29.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.73. 2,555,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

