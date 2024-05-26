Resolute Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,796,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,259. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $152.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

