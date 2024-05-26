Resolute Advisors LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CQQQ stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $35.24. 120,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,098. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

