Robert W. Baird Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $258,957,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

