Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CSIQ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after buying an additional 2,180,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,610 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.