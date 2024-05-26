Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $353.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 274,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,444,000 after buying an additional 114,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 224.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,884,000 after purchasing an additional 488,955 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 96,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

