RS Group (LON:RS1) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.76) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
RS Group Trading Down 2.6 %
RS Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,641.03%.
Insider Transactions at RS Group
In related news, insider Kate Ringrose bought 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,293.11). Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About RS Group
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
