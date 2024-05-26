Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after buying an additional 1,079,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,090,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after buying an additional 744,049 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,213,000 after buying an additional 428,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

