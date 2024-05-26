Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.