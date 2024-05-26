SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,745 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $56.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

