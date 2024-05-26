SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.05. 2,305,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

