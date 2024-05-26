SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,359 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,260,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

