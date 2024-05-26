SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,967 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $613,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

