SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,844 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.13.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.01. 2,284,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,502. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.77. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $295.28 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

