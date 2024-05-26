SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $62.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.