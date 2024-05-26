SAP (NYSE:SAP) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $227.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.40.

NYSE:SAP opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.88. SAP has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

