Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.36 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,319. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.