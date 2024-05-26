Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE SIS opened at C$17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.98. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Savaria’s payout ratio is 81.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

