Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,612. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,800,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,589. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

