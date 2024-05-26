Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,086,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 122,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 57,404 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $39.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

