Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 749,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,225. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.