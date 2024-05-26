Scotiabank Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $148.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $144.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.13.

Royal Gold stock opened at $128.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

