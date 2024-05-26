Scotiabank Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

SILV opened at $8.74 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

